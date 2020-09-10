Florida bars can reopen starting Monday; Gimenez says Miami-Dade locations to stay closed

Florida officials said the state’s bars can reopen at 50% capacity starting on Monday but did not specify whether or not bars in South Florida will be allowed to do so as well.

Thursday evening’s announcement by Halsey Beshears, the head of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, comes hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state’s bars could expect a decision “very soon.”

However, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the decision does not apply to the county’s bars for the time being. He made the clarification in a tweet posted just after 10:20 p.m.

The governor also said an announcement on loosening restrictions for restaurants could be coming soon.

DeSantis weighed in on the matter during a roundtable event at a restaurant in Fort Myers.

The decision did not specify whether or not South Florida bars will be allowed to reopen with the rest of the state. In the past, the region has had to wait longer to start reopening businesses.

Officials in Broward County did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

