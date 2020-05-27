Floodwater submerges apartment complex in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Glorieta Gardens Apartments in Opa-Locka has been turned into a water world. Most of the roads in the apartment complex and other neighborhoods in the area of Alexandria Lane have been completely submerged in floodwater after days of torrential rainfall.

Cellphone video captured from atop a balcony Tuesday night showed the rain dropping non-stop onto the already flooded parking lot. Many residents woke up Wednesday morning to see their apartments soaked and badly damaged.

“It was rainin’, it was stormin’, however the case may be,” resident Alexis said. “My roof fell in, all this fell in — my kids’ clothes, my kids’ bedroom set.”

Alexis’s apartment unit is in bad shape, and she had to throw out most of her furniture after the flood. There was also electrical damage.

“The light fixture… You can hit the wall,” she said as she taped cellphone video of herself walking through the flooded floor and hitting the wall for the light to flash on and off.

Inspectors showed up to look at the damage and the fire department cut off the power.

“The bedroom set, I had to throw out the bedroom set with the bouncer. Everything is totaled, flooded, the whole roof coming in,” Alexis said.

Neighbors are dealing with similar problems after the record rainfall, and they worried their trouble was just beginning now that the electricity has been cut off.

“What? Your lights off. That’s when the mold come back. That’s when the mold gonna damage the unit. That’s how that goes,” said another resident who didn’t want to appear on camera.

With the electricity cut off as a result of the flooding, residents are worried their units will be damaged even further if fires start up.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Red Cross arrived at the complex to help as many people as they can and put them up in hotels.

They hope the floodwater starts to recede as soon as possible.

