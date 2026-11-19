HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple cars stalled on flooded streets across Hollywood on Wednesday as drivers struggled to get through inundated neighborhoods after over a foot of rain fell in parts of Broward County.

Some drivers made it through the deepest water only to have their cars stall moments later, leaving them stranded in the floodwaters.

One of those who stayed stuck was Steven Orlinsky. He tried getting his car running again after attempting to leave his flooded neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ve never seen this,” said area resident Steven Orlinsky.

Orlinsky said he saw other drivers making it through and thought he could pass as well, but got stuck along the way.

“I saw cars going out, so my mom was right around the corner and thought, ‘I’d go throw it in her garage and stopped right here,” said Orlinsky.

He was among many drivers who needed help on Wednesday. The City of Hollywood turned the parking lot of a former police station into a staging area for vehicles pulled from flooded streets, giving tow truck operators a place to bring cars in and out.

For companies like Miami Ranger Towing, the calls kept coming throughout the day.

“It’s been really busy today. We’ve had many cars, many people that needed help; we’re here to assist in whichever way that we can,” said Ana Vazquez with Miami Ranger Towing.

Vazquez said Hollywood is the area where her company was responding to the most calls.

“It’s been 11 to 12 cars. It’s been crazy,” said Vazquez.

Tow operators urged drivers not to abandon their vehicles if they get stalled out and to contact assistance. They also warned motorists to turn around rather than attempt to drive through deep water.

Some drivers heeded that advice, while others took their chances but ended up getting stranded.

One driver told 7News they got stuck on Tuesday night.

“I was driving, and I couldn’t go forward [or] even backward, so I left it there,” said Allen Mendoza.

By Wednesday night, some roads and vehicles remained underwater.

Orlinsky had a simple message for those driving through the rough weather.

“Everyone just stay safe,” said Orlinsky.

Driving through flooded waters in the dark is dangerous, as it can be hard to judge how deep the water is. Drivers are urged to turn around if they encounter water covering the road and to stay home if they don’t need to be out on the road.

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