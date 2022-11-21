MIAMI (WSVN) - Torrential rain and flooding left parts of South Florida underwater after record-breaking levels of downpours on Sunday.

The following morning’s rainfall did not let up, as water piled up on the streets once again after crews cleared the roads of the floods.

Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, near Margaret Bay Park on North Bay Shore Drive, saw a couple of inches of rain around 9 a.m., Monday.

The City of Miami was prepared with pumps to relieve the streets of the water.

On Sunday, the wet weather led to roads looking more like rivers and rising waters closing parts of Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 11th Terrace.

Tow truck drivers worked overtime as some drivers who tried to get through flooded streets ended up stalled out.

“They drive through it thinking their cars are going to be fine and the majority of it they don’t go through,” said Jose Gonzalez, a tow-truck driver.

People woke up to dry streets on Monday but that could quickly change as the downpour drastically affects the water levels of the roads.

