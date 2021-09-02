MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy rains have led to heavy street flooding in parts of Miami-Dade in the middle of rush hour.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a flash flood warning that expired at 5:45 p.m., as well as two flood advisories, one along the coast that expired at 6 p.m. and another in Southern Miami-Dade that expired at 6:15 p.m.

It was a washout in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, as drivers carefully navigated the drenched streets.

In downtown Miami, the downpours wreaked havoc for drivers along Biscayne Boulevard and 14th Street, near the entrance ramp to the MacArthur Causeway, partly due to a nearby construction site for crews working on the Dolphin Expressway.

7SkyForce hovered above the roadway as a tow truck arrived to remove a stalled car. Traffic remained at a standstill.

In Brickell, floodwaters covered the corner of 10th Street and South Miami Avenue. They have since receded.

Nearby resident Mel Segoda said the flooding happened very quickly.

“Look at me. I’ve got to wear sandals to get out of here, and especially with a dog, it’s impossible, you know?” he said. “I’ve got to walk around [the flooded area], and it gets messy, a lot of people walking around at the same time, just craziness.”

Nearby building management put up sandbags outside entrances in case floodwaters got too high.

7News cameras captured a first responder as he helped the driver of a stalled two-door car remove it from the middle of a flooded street.

In Allapattah, the downpour was so strong that it significantly decreased visibility for drivers.

Pedestrians in raincoats and umbrellas were seen trying to get out of the rain in Miami Shores.

Meteorologists said the precipitation in the area is not over yet. More storm systems were moving in from the West Coast on Thursday evening.

A swath of inclement weather is expected to move east across Miami-Dade, Thursday night. There is potential for small hail.

