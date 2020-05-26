Flooded streets in Broward, Miami-Dade cause multiple cars to stall as storms batter South Florida

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooded streets due to heavy downpours on Tuesday caused street flooding throughout South Florida, leading to several cars stalling out because of the high standing water.

Just after 6 p.m., 7News cameras captured flooded streets and torrential rainfall in parts of Miami Shores, including near Northeast Second Avenue and 96th Street.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as a strong storm system moved across South Florida.

The warning applies to parts of Southeastern Broward and Central Miami-Dade. The warning remained in effect until 10:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorm Warning for Southern Miami-Dade until 9 pm pic.twitter.com/6DtH5eC1J0 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 27, 2020

Hours later, meteorologists issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southern Miami-Dade.

The heavy rain caused some vehicles to become stranded on the Northwest 79th Street on-ramp to Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“The engine stopped, and I couldn’t do anything else,” one driver said.

Meanwhile, El Portal Police have reported flooding along the C-7 Little River Canal and have reached out to the South Florida Water Management District to have the floodgates opened.

Over in Hialeah, several cars became trapped along Okeechobee Road due to the high standing water. No one was hurt.

Cameras also captured blinding rain in Aventura, and multiple boats could be seen battling the sheets of rain.

A picture sent in to 7News captured a bolt of lightning striking off shore near Hollywood Beach.

The floodwater in Miami Shores has begun to subside hours after the storms swept through the area.

