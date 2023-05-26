(WSVN) - A flood watch advisory has been cancelled for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.
The watch was put in to effect until 10 p.m. to warn residents of heavy rain and its associated consequences.
The National Weather Service has urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and stay informed about changing weather conditions. They have advised individuals to take necessary precautions and be prepared for possible localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near water bodies.
South Florida’s coastal and metro areas have experienced significant challenges due to recent heavy rain events. The addition of today’s slow-moving storms heightens concerns, especially in flood-prone regions.
