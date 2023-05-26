(WSVN) - A flood watch advisory has been cancelled for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.

The watch was put in to effect until 10 p.m. to warn residents of heavy rain and its associated consequences.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward until 10pm today as another round of slow-moving storms producing heavy rain return to South Florida this afternoon. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TG7I0UmYxD — 7 Weather (@7Weather) May 26, 2023

The National Weather Service has urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and stay informed about changing weather conditions. They have advised individuals to take necessary precautions and be prepared for possible localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near water bodies.

A FLOOD WATCH is now in effect through 10PM tonight. Many locations are already saturated from previous rainfall this week, so additional heavy rain will add to flooding concerns. Flooding may occur in poor drainage & urban areas. Turn around, don't drown! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5fJnCRhOv7 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 26, 2023

South Florida’s coastal and metro areas have experienced significant challenges due to recent heavy rain events. The addition of today’s slow-moving storms heightens concerns, especially in flood-prone regions.

