(WSVN) - As thunderstorms approach parts of South Florida, there are concerns of possible flooding following historic rains that effected several areas in Broward County.

A flood advisory has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Monday afternoon.

One advisory for areas in Broward and parts of Northwest Miami-Dade is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

A second advisory is currently in effect for Central and Northeast Miami, as well as parts of Southeast Broward, which lasts until 5:30 p.m.

