VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The stars of Miami Seaquarium are flipping out over fall.

The aquarium is channeling the spirit of the season for its Flipper’s Fall Festival.

The event features special performances from the dolphins — including a spooky cruise show and other autumn-themed activities.

“Any families looking for a great family outing where you can paint pumpkins, get your face painted, checkout the sea cave black light maze – it’s a fun event especially for families with young children,” said Patrick Pearson, general manager, Miami Seaquarium.

Families can grab a bite of the fall-inspired foods on the menu.

Kids can also bring their buckets to trick or treat on Fridays and Saturdays.

The festival ends on Nov. 13.

