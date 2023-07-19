MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Miami International Airport, Concourse D, Gate 28 an American Airlines flight that was leaving for Boston.

A security check was conducted and an adult male matched the subject of the description, who was detained, Tuesday evening.

The man missed his flight and told people at the gate that he had a bomb.

Officials searched the plane and there was no explosive device found.

The plane was scheduled for Boston at 9:10 p.m. and was delayed until 10:48 p.m.

