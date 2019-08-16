Flight delayed for hours in NYC arrives at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Frustrated passengers on a delayed Delta Air Lines flight arrived at Miami International Airport from New York City after spending hours on the tarmac.

One passenger, who shared video on social media from inside the plane, said they were on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport for seven to eight hours.

He claimed the captain had no idea where the ground crew was.

People got so impatient being without food for an extended period of time that even a fight broke out and Port Authority officers had to be called in, the passenger told 7News.

“It was long. We’re tired. It was supposed to board at 3:15 and then it said 5 o’clock and then it went from C62, then it went to B18,” passenger Shawnna Palmer said, “from one bus to another, then we sat on the tarmac for about six, seven hours.”

“The A/C was off. They didn’t serve us water,” passenger Sumeet Kapoor added. “My dad almost died on the plane. It was so hot that we couldn’t breathe. There were kids on the flight. They never served us anything.”

Delta Air Lines released a statement to 7News:

“Delta flight 2385 with service from JFK to Miami was delayed due to weather in both Miami and New York. Customers were offered both water and snack service while on the tarmac and were also offered the chance to take a bus back to the terminal given the plane was parked on a remote pad for quite some time. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The plane finally arrived at MIA just after 2 a.m., Friday.

