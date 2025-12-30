MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Miami Hurricanes fans heading to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl game faced a flight cancellation at the Miami International Airport just hours before takeoff for their trip.

Miami Hurricanes fans who were heading on a flight to Dallas to see the Miami Hurricanes face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve found out that their flight, Frontier Flight 2675, was canceled two hours before takeoff.

One Canes fan who spoke with 7News said she found out about the cancellation while she and her husband were in line to get their bags tagged.

She said they felt helpless and had to scramble to figure out what happened with Frontier officials.

She went on to say officials gave them a card with a QR code, and that the next flight that was offered would land a day after the Cotton Bowl ended.

In a statement shared with 7News, a spokesperson with Frontier Airlines wrote:

“Several earlier disruptions across our network, including [air traffic control] constraints, reduced our available crew in Miami and necessitated the cancellation of this flight to comply with safety and regulatory guidelines.”

Another fan who spoke with 7News said she was very upset.

“Distraught, because, I mean, you have this sense of excitement that you’re going to see this bucket list type event,” she said. “It’s a college bowl game, so you’re hyped, you’re excited for the game, but then you get here and then automatically, it’s almost as if the rug has been pulled from underneath you, you know. It’s shock, it’s borderline desperation, because you’re trying to figure out what you’re gonna do.”

That fan did manage to book another flight heading to Texas through Delta.

A picture shared by that fan showed her onboard the flight packed with several other Canes fans. They are still heading for Dallas through connecting flights, while other Canes fans have canceled their trip entirely due to the issues from Frontier.

Frontier officials said they are offering refunds along with a $100 voucher for future travel for the passengers, as well as the option of rebooking the flight with another airline.

