PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fleet week officially kicks off Monday at Port Everglades, making it the Navy’s 32nd visit to the area since 1990.

More than 3,000 members of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast guard will be participating in the annual event which features several must-sees, including free concert, Navy band performances, aircraft demonstrations, and more.

7News cameras captured F-15 fighter jets flying over ships, like the USS Cole, USS New York, USS New Hampshire as they pulled into port for the upcoming weeks.

The servicemen and servicewomen spirits’ were on high at the port as they get unwind and take advantage of a much needed break, but they also anticipate the scheduled events and time they get to spend time conversing with the public about their duties.

“It’s going to be an exciting week with ships, and aircrafts, and sailors and marines and coastguardsmen coming to participate; and it’s just a fantastic opportunity to show the public the warfighting capabilities of these ships but along with the dedication and the talent of our sailors and our marines,” said Rear Admiral David Walt of the U.S. Navy.

The public has the opportunity to schedule a free tour of the ships and see the heavy machinery servicemen and servicewomen operates.

On Monday, the US Navy hosted a special preview of an interactive simulation called the “Strike Group” for students at Nova High school in Davie. It gave students to the opportunity to get hands-on experience and a first look at the technology the Navy use to carry out its missions.

Fleet week runs through April 30. For more information on fleet week’s scheduled events, tickets, and more, click here.

