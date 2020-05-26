Flash flood warning issued for parts of Broward, Miami-Dade as storms batter South Florida

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as a strong storm system moved across South Florida.

The warning applies to parts of Southeastern Broward and Central Miami-Dade. The warning remains in effect until 10:45 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured flooded streets and torrential rainfall in parts of Miami Shores, including near Northeast Second Avenue and 96th Street, Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, El Portal Police have reported flooding along the C7 Little River Canal and have reached out to the South Florida Water Management District to have the floodgates opened.

Cameras also captured blinding rain in Aventura.

A picture sent in to 7News captured a bolt of lightning striking off shore near Hollywood Beach.

