Flanigan’s to offer BOGO free ribs at all locations

(WSVN) - Flanigan’s is putting out a rare offer as many of their customers get used to transitioning from dining in to pick up and delivery methods.
On Wednesday only, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers who buy a half rack of ribs meal at any location will receive an extra half rack meal free of charge.
Flanigan’s says the BOGO offer is for Curbside ToGo orders only — not delivery.
