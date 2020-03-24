Flanigan’s to offer BOGO free ribs at all locations

(WSVN) - Flanigan’s is putting out a rare offer as many of their customers get used to transitioning from dining in to pick up and delivery methods.

On Wednesday only, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers who buy a half rack of ribs meal at any location will receive an extra half rack meal free of charge.

NOT A DRILL: @FlanigansFL is offering buy one, get one free half rack meals at ALL locations tomorrow. 11 AM – 3 PM. Pickup only. pic.twitter.com/ymTa01WZdn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 24, 2020

Flanigan’s says the BOGO offer is for Curbside ToGo orders only — not delivery.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.