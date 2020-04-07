Flanigan’s to offer BOGO free 10 wings for limited time

Flanigan’s is offering another BOGO deal for a limited time.

The restaurant is running a promotion that gives 10 free wings with a purchase of 10, Tuesday only.

Buy 10 wings, get 10 wings free @FlanigansFL today only pic.twitter.com/w9NAn1rOHq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 7, 2020

It runs from 11 a.m. til closing time or until supplies run out.

To redeem the offer, customers should head to their website and select “BOGO Specials.”

Prepare to experience long wait times similar to their last promotion of BOGO free ribs.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.