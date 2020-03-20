Flanigan’s offers delivery after restaurant dining rooms ordered shut

MIAMI (WSVN) - Flanigan’s is working quickly to adapt to Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale’s order for restaurants to close their dining rooms in an effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.
The South Florida staple announced eight locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward that offer delivery within a three-mile radius.
Those locations include:
- Coconut Grove – 2721 Bird Road
- North Miami – 13205 Biscayne Boulevard
- Fort Lauderdale – 2600 Davie Boulevard
- Kendall – 12790 SW 88th Street
- Hialeah – 1550 W 84th Street
- Doral – 8695 NW 12th Street
- Surfside – 9516 Harding Avenue
- Pinecrest – 11415 S Dixie Highway
- Westchester – 9857 SW 40th Street
Flanigan’s says the delivery service has a $15 minimum order.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.