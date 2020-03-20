Flanigan’s offers delivery after restaurant dining rooms ordered shut

MIAMI (WSVN) - Flanigan’s is working quickly to adapt to Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale’s order for restaurants to close their dining rooms in an effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

The South Florida staple announced eight locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward that offer delivery within a three-mile radius.

Delicious, delivered. $15 minimum order for deliveries. More Flanigan’s locations will be delivering shortly, and takeout is available now at all locations. Follow us at @flanigansfl for updates. pic.twitter.com/PAXr4aQxpK — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) March 19, 2020

Those locations include:

Coconut Grove – 2721 Bird Road

North Miami – 13205 Biscayne Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale – 2600 Davie Boulevard

Kendall – 12790 SW 88th Street

Hialeah – 1550 W 84th Street

Doral – 8695 NW 12th Street

Surfside – 9516 Harding Avenue

Pinecrest – 11415 S Dixie Highway

Westchester – 9857 SW 40th Street

Flanigan’s says the delivery service has a $15 minimum order.

