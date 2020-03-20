Flanigan’s offers delivery after restaurant dining rooms ordered shut

MIAMI (WSVN) - Flanigan’s is working quickly to adapt to Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale’s order for restaurants to close their dining rooms in an effort to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

The South Florida staple announced eight locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward that offer delivery within a three-mile radius.

Those locations include:

  • Coconut Grove – 2721 Bird Road
  • North Miami – 13205 Biscayne Boulevard
  • Fort Lauderdale – 2600 Davie Boulevard
  • Kendall – 12790 SW 88th Street
  • Hialeah – 1550 W 84th Street
  • Doral – 8695 NW 12th Street
  • Surfside – 9516 Harding Avenue
  • Pinecrest – 11415 S Dixie Highway
  • Westchester – 9857 SW 40th Street

Flanigan’s says the delivery service has a $15 minimum order.

For more information, click here.

