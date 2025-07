MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has a new addition to their animal kingdom after a baby flamingo hatched on Saturday.

The chick is the first of four incubated eggs to hatch in the facility.

The gender is currently unknown.

Once fully independent, the zoo says it will be introduced to a flock.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.