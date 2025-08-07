HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation has been launched into a vehicle fire after an unoccupied marked Hollywood Police cruiser erupted in flames overnight.

The vehicle fire happened just after midnight while the cruiser was parked outside of a home in the Hammocks off Southwest 139th Avenue and 47th Street.

“It’s going to be a Hollywood PD vehicle on fire,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Video shared on social media page, Onlyindade, showed the fire illuminating the night sky and the car alarm sounding off as neighbors gathered around to watch the ordeal unfold.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire by dousing the flames in foam.

“We’re going to need a fire investigator,” radioed a firefighter.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the single vehicle.

The charred frame of the unit was towed away from the scene.

At this time, it’s unknown how the fire started.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Investigate Unit is leading the investigation.

