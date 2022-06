NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in smoke in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened near Northwest 12th Avenue and 105th Street, Monday.

Smoke poured out of the one-story home. Officials put it out and are working to determine what sparked the flames.

They suspect it may have been electrical in nature.

No one was injured.

