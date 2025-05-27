SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews encountered a smoky situation after flames erupted inside of a warehouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of the fire near the 10700 block of Southwest 190th Street, Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the overhead door of the building.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and remained on the scene to ventilate the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.