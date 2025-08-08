SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are responding to a fire behind a home.

The fire broke out in the 8400 block of Southwest 27th Lane, in what appears to be a shed behind a home.

Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies cleared the surrounding homes upon arrival, and Miami Dade Fire Rescue arrived shortly after.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown.

