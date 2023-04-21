SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - FLA Live Arena will be hosting a mega job fair for those looking to get into the workforce.

2,000 jobs will be available at the job fair on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the companies that will be at the event are Coca-cola Beverage Florida, Wyndham Destinations, YMCA of South Florida, Broward Children’s Center, City of Sunrise, Broward County Public Schools, and many more.

If you ever wanted to be a paramedic, mechanic, insurance agent, baker, dental assistant, or construction worker now is your time to apply.

The event is free and parking will also be provided. The jobs will be located throughout Broward, Miami and Palm Beach County.

Employers will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

Remember to dress professionally, summarize your skills and experience and bring several copies of your resume.

If you would like to attend you can pre-register online here.

FLA Live Arena is located at One Panther Parkway, Sunrise FL 33323.

