SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have made a big break years after three people were killed at a graduation party.

After two years of investigations, police have arrested five people involved in a shooting and crash in Kendall that left three people dead, including a Florida corrections officer, and injured at least five others following a graduation party, in June 2021.

“Following tips and leads and collaborations with all of our criminal justice partners to make five arrests: three related to the homicide and two narcotic firearm subjects that were also arrested that are affiliated with these heinous acts,” the Director of Miami-Dade Police, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said.

One of five arrested, Jeremy Devine appeared in bond court, Friday, and is charged with second-degree murder. William Lee Thomas III and Melchelzadek Jacory Matthews are also being charged with second-degree murder and are waiting to be extradited back to Miami.

Police said two others are connected to the case. James Johnson III faces a drug charge and Aaron Clermont faces a gun possession and drug charges.

Ramirez said that although arrests have been made, police are not done investigating the details of the tragedy.

“I just want to tell the community that we’re not done, we’re still working this case. We don’t forget our victims, we don’t forget our families that are left behind,” Ramirez said. “We hear the cries of the moms in the street, and especially that one of those victims was a corrections officer who was part of our law enforcement family and lost their life to a senseless act of gun violence.”

