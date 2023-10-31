WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students displayed creativity, innovation and plenty of splashes as they took part in Florida International University’s 34th annual “Walk on Water” race, hosted by the School of Architecture.

The event challenged students to craft shoes that would allow them to traverse a lake, with some achieving success while others found themselves swimming rather than walking.

Participants faced a unique challenge of designing and building shoes capable of supporting them as they crossed the water. The competition not only tested the durability and functionality of their creations but also pitted their skills against fellow students.

“I had a lot of good racers next to me, so, I had to get at it as quickly as possible,” said a student participating in the event. “As you saw, I had another team right next to me. But I’ve been practicing since I got the shoes done, so I have that stamina and just made it through.”

The event drew talented and determined participants, with the hope of being crowned the champions of this entertaining race.

The winning team this year will receive a thousand dollars in prize money, and they have the chance to earn an additional thousand dollars if they manage to set a new time record.

