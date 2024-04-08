SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the moon passed between the Earth and the sun, hundreds of people filled the lawn at Florida International University, Zoo Miami and several South Florida schools to take advantage of the opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse.

Students and staff at FIU filled the lawn of their school on Monday afternoon, as they took turns peeking through the two telescopes provided by the school or looked at the eclipse through their safety glasses.

“I am so excited for this,” said FIU student Michelle Nassimos. “I’m glad that FIU is doing like a free public viewing.”

The next time students and staff will get to experience a natural phenomenal like this will be in 20 years.

“It’s crazy. Who knows, you know, if we’re going to be, you know, alive in another 20 years, so, gotta experience it today,” said Nassimos.

For other curious students wanting to see the eclipse, the experience was very new.

“It feels like something out of a movie, like, I’ve never seen one before, and it looks really cool how you can see the shadow of the moon on the sun,” said Laly, another FIU student.

“I’ve never got to see this event before, and it’s, for me, it’s fascinating,” said Amelie Perez.

“I’m so excited, I love stuff like this,” said FIU student Acayah Brand. “Just seeing it, and having the telescope and the glasses provided for us, it makes me really happy, ’cause I like the solar stuff and, like, the space things.”

A Ph.D. student at FIU told 7News that the school saw 46% of the moon covering the sun.

Dr. James Webb, a professor at FIU, helped set up the viewing party. He said he is glad to hear the students’ feedback.

“Actually, nature sets us up. I’m just capitalizing what nature is doing,” said Webb.

Webb hopes this scientific event will seep into student’s minds.

“I like people to show that, if we can predict eclipses hundreds of years in advance, maybe they’ll take science and other things seriously, like global warming,” he said.

Interest in the science is peaking, as 7News cameras captured people gathering on the school’s lawn to witness the event.

“If we didn’t have this, I don’t think anyone probably would have cared as much to see it,” said Brand.

“I think it brings a lot of people together,” said Lely. “Normally this place is so empty, but it’s packed right now, and everyone’s just here to see it.”

Meantime, children at Zoo Miami went wild over the eclipse, as the local zoo hosted a viewing party at its plaza.

Guests at the zoo were able to use telescopes, grab some safety glasses and learn about the partial solar eclipse, thanks to the Southern Cross Astronomical Society of Miami.

Several children described what they saw and felt during the event.

When asked whether she was feeling excited, a girl replied, “Yeah. It’s a memory that we will never forget, and it’s a beautiful moment.”

“It looks orange, and there’s, like, a little piece taken off,” said Lily.

“It’s kind of like a cookie that’s been bitten, like a chip off,” said a boy.

“It’s like a circle, and it’s half cut,” said Rachel.

“I don’t see anything,” said a second boy. “Oh, I see it.”

When asked whether this was the best day of your life, a fourth girl said, “Yeah.”

7News cameras captured another eclipse watcher trying to put her phone up to her glasses to capture the moment.

Another big concern at Zoo Miami was how the animals were going to react to the partial eclipse. Following the partial eclipse, the animals barely reacted.

At schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward, students came ready with an extra school supply: eclipse sunglasses.

The solar eclipse brought a perfect opportunity for students at three South Florida schools to bring a lesson to life.

Magnet students at Terra Environmental Institute prepared for citizenry science as they crowdsourced information for scientists.

“Any scientists that are working on trying to identify animal behavior during the eclipse, due to a biotic factor, can actually, hopefully, have more data and more information on it,” said Lissette Perez-Munoz, a teacher at Terra.

7News cameras captured Terra students looking up at the sky with their sunglasses on as the eclipse took over the South Florida sky. Others used their own imagination to protect their eyes.

“I know I’m supposed to use a solar filter, but I didn’t have the resources available, so I improvised with a photo filter I bought online and some tape,” said Isaac Litan, a student at Terra.

Over in Pompano Beach, science teacher Dianne Paillet’s class at Crystal Lake Middle School went through a play-by-play of the solar eclipse.

“It’s very cool, and basically we’re seeing, every single time a cloud goes over it, it gets smaller and brighter,” said one student.

“To be able to see it, live, it brings it out of the classroom and into real life,” said Paillet.

At Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in West Miami-Dade, the astronomy club enjoyed the eclipse to its full potential, as they used the paper sunglasses and state-of-the-art equipment to mark the moment.

A senior at the school described what he saw.

“Last time it came around, I was in sixth grade, but I did not have the opportunity to see it, so this is actually my first eclipse,” said Anthony Turbe, a senior at the school.

Other students said the eclipse provides scientists an opportunity to learn more about the universe.

“As much as a spectacle as it is, and as cool and interesting as it may look, it’s also a fantastic opportunity for scientists to make really important observations about the universe and the laws of physics as we understand them,” said Gaston Lacayo, a student at Terra.

Officials at Belen said their students have the technology to take their experience to the next level. They said they are the only school in the country that has a 16-inch telescope that is equipped to take quality snaps of the celestial sight.

They are also one of a handful of high schools in Florida that has an observatory.

“The observatory gets used a lot and often so that we can really expose the kids, especially, to these incredible things,” said Father Guillermo García-Tuñón, Belen’s president.

The solar eclipse was a great way to start the school week off on a high note.

Up north in Broward, at Markham Park, people were able to take a peep through a telescope to get a safe view of the moon passing between the Earth and the sun.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation experience that this is just very fascinating,” said Steven Luxenberg, president of the South Florida Amateur Astronomers Association.

7News cameras captured Broward residents of all ages coming together to see the amazing phenomenon.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Riverwalk was packed with people wearing eclipse glasses.

After witnessing the event on the campus lawn and the zoo plaza, the students and children are now a little more prepared for the next one when it comes again in 20 years.

