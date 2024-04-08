SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the moon passed between the Earth and the sun, hundreds of people filled the lawn at Florida International University and Zoo Miami to take advantage of the opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse.

Students and staff at FIU filled the lawn of their school on Monday afternoon, as they took turns peeking through the two telescopes provided by the school or looked at the eclipse through their safety glasses.

“I am so excited for this,” said FIU student Michelle Nassimos. “I’m glad that FIU is doing like a free public viewing.”

The next time students and staff will get to experience a natural phenomenal like this will be in 20 years.

“It’s crazy. Who knows, you know, if we’re going to be, you know, alive in another 20 years, so, gotta experience it today,” said Nassimos.

For other curious students wanting to see the eclipse, the experience was very new.

“It feels like something out of a movie, like, I’ve never seen one before, and it looks really cool how you can see the shadow of the moon on the sun,” said Laly, another FIU student.

“I’ve never got to see this event before, and it’s, for me, it’s fascinating,” said Amelie Perez.

“I’m so excited, I love stuff like this,” said FIU student Acayah Brand. “Just seeing it, and having the telescope and the glasses provided for us, it makes me really happy, ’cause I like the solar stuff and, like, the space things.”

A Ph.D. student at FIU told 7News that the school saw 46% of the moon covering the sun.

Dr. James Webb, a professor at FIU, helped set up the viewing party. He said he is glad to hear the students’ feedback.

“Actually, nature sets us up. I’m just capitalizing what nature is doing,” said Webb.

Webb hopes this scientific event will seep into student’s minds.

“I like people to show that, if we can predict eclipses hundreds of years in advance, maybe they’ll take science and other things seriously, like global warming,” he said.

Interest in the science is peaking, as 7News cameras captured people gathering at the school’s lawn to witness the event.

“If we didn’t have this, I don’t think anyone probably would have cared as much to see it,” said Brand.

“I think it brings a lot of people together,” said Lely. “Normally this place is so empty, but it’s packed right now, and everyone’s just here to see it.”

Meantime, children at Zoo Miami went wild over the eclipse, as the local zoo hosted a viewing party at its plaza.

Guests at the zoo were able to use telescopes, grab some safety glasses and learn about the partial solar eclipse.

Several children described what they saw and felt during the event.

When asked whether she was feeling excited, a girl replied, “Yeah. It’s a memory that we will never forget and it’s a beautiful moment.”

“It looks orange, and there’s, like, a little piece taken off,” said a second girl.

“It’s kind of like a cookie that’s been bitten, like a chip off,” said a boy.

“It’s like a circle, and it’s half cut,” said another girl.

“I don’t see anything,” said a second boy. “Oh, I see it.”

When asked whether this was the best day of your life, a fourth girl said, “Yeah.”

Another big concern at Zoo Miami was how the animals were going to react to the partial eclipse. Following the eclipse, the animals barely reacted.

But after witnessing the event on the campus lawn and the zoo plaza, the students and children are now a little more prepared for the next one when it comes again. In 20 years.

