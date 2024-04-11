WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Researchers from Florida International University (FIU) have created a new method that promises to personalize cancer treatments like never before. By integrating DNA analysis with drug testing on actual tumor samples, this approach would customize therapy for individuals battling cancer.

The research has allowed doctors to precisely target cancer cells through genetic testing evaluating the cancer cells against more than 100 FDA approved cancer drugs within a week. This turnaround would give oncologists a better idea of which treatment path could be more successful for their patients. FIU researchers, led by Diana Azzam, have opened a new frontier in targeted cancer therapy.

For the first time, this approach was successfully applied to pediatric patients facing hard-to-treat, recurring cancers — those who had exhausted all other treatment options.

One of the most heartening success stories to emerge from this research is that of 8-year-old Logan Jenner, who has been in remission for more than two years. He underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant only to face the heartbreak of relapse. Jenner’s involvement in the study helped doctors created a new and improved treatment as researchers excluded a medication that had previously been toxic for him.

The Jenner family, along with doctors who aided in the study, are set to speak at the Academic Health Center at FIU’s Wolfson Campus where they will be speaking to the public about the research.

