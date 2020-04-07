FIU to open COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at fairgrounds

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University is partnering with several local and state entities to open up a new COVID-19 testing site.

The site will open Wednesday at the Miami-Dade fairgrounds located at Southwest 107th Avenue and 17th Street.

It’s all in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade and the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

Testing will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be tested, the person must be at least 18 years old, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have an appointment.

For appointments, call 305-499-8767.

“At FIU we look for opportunities to help people and heal our community,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg.

FIU says 300 slots will be made available daily.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.