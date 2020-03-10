FIU suspends all study abroad programs through summer 2020 amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University has announced Tuesday that they are suspending all study abroad programs through summer 2020 amid coronavirus concerns.

The university said in a statement that they have been closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and after considering health and safety concerns from health experts, they will be imposing travel restrictions on students, faculty and staff, effective immediately.

According to the statement, all upcoming international travel by FIU students for the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters, including but not limited to faculty-led and third-party study abroad programs, exchange programs, conferences and field work, is suspended.

For faculty and staff, all upcoming international travel is suspended until April 9, unless their plans to travel abroad are essential for job completion or something related to the school’s priorities.

FIU imposed these travel restrictions out of an abundance of caution and to give students the ability to plan out and complete their academic requirements through alternative means in order to graduate in a timely fashion.

For more information on FIU’s travel restrictions, click here.

