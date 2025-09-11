WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At just 31 years old, Charlie Kirk had become one of the most influential leaders in conservative politics, dedicating his life to the Republican Party and bringing many young voters into the political arena with his outreach, garnering the attention of many college students, including those at Florida International University, who are now honoring his life.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college event Wednesday in what the governor called a political assassination.

He founded the group Turning Point USA at 18 years old.

Known for his charisma and combativeness, he was close with President Trump, who credited his re-taking the white house in 2024.

“Charlie is fantastic, I mean this guy don’t believe the stuff when you hear the kids a liberal, they’re not liberal maybe they used to be but they’re not anymore,” said Trump in passing at a rally.

Kirk criticized what he saw as liberal bias in education, minority hiring and much more using his big and growing platform to recruit young people to the conservative movement.

“Lot of kids are feeling the effect of what we like to call the Washington economy, with a ton of debt, plummeting small business, with a lot of regulation and high taxes,” said Kirk.

He turned to political activism after dropping out of college.

“Universities are not about the pursuit of knowledge; they’re about the forceful push of left-wing worldview,” said Kirk.

His vocal views drew controversy, and often fierce opposition, but he welcomed the controversy and used it to spread the conservative message or debate it with anyone who would listen.

“In order to create more conservatives and more people who love the country. You need to have the three M’s: Young people need to get married, they need to mate, and get a mortgage. The three M’s are three things the democrat party is against,” said Kirk.

The father of two had just celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary in February—His shared faith with his wife, Erika, reflected in a bible verse she posted on social media hours before the shooting.

It read:

Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!

The two were often seen at political rallies but Kirk primarily focused on students during his American Comeback Tour at the nation’s colleges and universities.

Stops included three in Northern and Central Florida where he was greeted by thousands of student supporters.

He has a base in south Florida, too.

At Florida International University, the Turning Point chapter is reflecting on his “bold and faithful voice for truth in a time of vision”, vowing to carry on his legacy.

In the latest news regarding the investigation into his death, the FBI have recovered a high-powered rifle from the scene and the sniper appears to be of “college age” and is believed to have jumped off the roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing the single shot.

A family, a party, and a country now in mourning as the verse his wife shared still resonates.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.