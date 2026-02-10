WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students spent time with some furry friends and supported a good cause.

FIU hosted a “Cuddle and Adopt” event on Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured various students playing with the adoptable dogs on campus.

“Having a pet reduces your risk for cardiovascular disease, so we’re just out here trying to help lower people’s cortisol levels, give them the chance to relax,” said Josh Hutcheson, a biomedical engineering professor at FIU.

The event was part of the university’s American Heart Month activities to raise awareness of heart health and celebrate growing leadership in cardiovascular research.

“The response has been great! So many students have been coming out, playing with the dogs, and trying to get the dogs to find a new home,” said Lucas Mendez, a medical student at FIU.

Heart Week at FIU will conclude with its Heart Day symposium on Friday.

