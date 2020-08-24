FIU students set to start classes amid dip in new COVID-19 cases

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Florida International University are set to return to classes with an array of learning options, as the state reported a dip in new COVID-19 infections.

7News cameras captured FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade nearly empty, Sunday night.

“It’s definitely weird seeing the campus be pretty limited,” said student Jissell Muir.

Students who spoke with 7News said it’s something they could never have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The campus life was really amazing back then, when everything was open,” said sophomore Jesus Terzado.

Beginning Monday, the university will be allowing students to choose between four methods of learning this semester: in person, hybrid, remote and fully online.​ All options will have safety guidelines in place.

On top of that, the university has implemented several other initiatives to keep students safe, like requiring face masks on campus, limiting the number of people who can sit on benches, and having students, faculty and staff use an app to complete a safety screening questionnaire before coming on campus.

One of the most striking changes on campus is the addition of mask vending machines next to other vending machines. For $1, students are able to purchase a new face covering.

“It’s interesting to see how we’re shifting into this mode, you know?” said Terzado.

Terzado said he feels the university is doing a great job in keeping students protected, but he’s still trying to adapt to the new normal.

“It’s more challenging, like exams, lessons, notes. Even interaction with the teacher is more challenging,” he said.

FIU is set to start its fall semester a day after the Florida Department of Health reported 2,957 new cases over the past 24 hours, a lower number than in recent days. Of those cases, 724 are in Miami-Dade County and 233 are in Broward.

As students prepare for their first day back, some asked fellow FIU Panthers to do their part.

“I think it’s some getting used to. It’s just going to be everyone taking one for the team kind of thing,” said Muir.

For more information about FIU’s safety guidelines, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.