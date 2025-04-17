MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University students held a protest in response to a new agreement between campus police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that grants officers the authority to make immigration stops on campus.

Organizers of the protest said the agreement is a misuse of police resources and they believe it will instill fear on the campus.

Students lined the university’s lawn chanting “Say it loud. Say it clear. Immigrants are welcomed here.”

Last week, the university and other schools confirmed the partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that will allow campus police to stop, question and even detain students who, they believe, are living in the U.S. illegally.

In a statement to 7News FIU wrote the following:

“FIU Police Department has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive to law enforcement agencies.”

“It’s definitely shocking because the school’s name is Florida International University,” said student Natasha Salleh.

“FIU is one of the most diverse universities in the country. I feel like we should embody that and embrace that diversity that we do have,” said a student.

As of Wednesday, the City of Doral is now among 100 cities across the state with resolutions approving partnership between the city’s police department and ICE.

7News spoke with the police chief who detailed what the agreement entails.

“The primary focus of our officers, during encounters with citizens, does not involve questioning regarding their immigration status,” said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “We are here to serve and protect each and every person in this community, regardless of their immigration status.”

The resolution is raising concerns in Doral, which has the largest Venezuelan population in the United States, some of whom stand at risk of losing their temporary protected status.

Some in the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, support removing the temporary status.

Rafael Pineyro, a Venezuelan-American councilman, said he hopes the Trump administration reconsiders their decision on TPS.

“I hope that not only this administration, as I have been moving forward with different resolutions, considers giving an alternative, an opportunity to law-abiding Venezuelans that are here in the country doing the right things, which is the majority of them,” he said.

In the last month, 18 students at FIU have had their student visas revoked and they’re concerns that number will continue to increase.

