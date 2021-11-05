WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students went head to head at the 32nd annual Walk On Water race.

Thursday’s event was organized by Professor Jaime Canavés with FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + the Arts, or CARTA.

The event included 27 FIU teams and a team from Palm Beach State College building floatable shoes to walk across a 175-foot-long lake.

Second-year architecture student Jack Pearce took the grand prize.

“It’s hard to control yourself on the water. You’d never realized how wobbly it is until you’ve done it for your first time,” said Pearce. “I knew I was ready for it. I didn’t know I’d get that time, so it’s definitely better than I’ve done in my practice rounds, so I was so excited for that.”

According to Canavés, the students worked on this project for months.

“It’s a very good assignment. It’s about materials, and the students learn about the materials very fast when they’re doing this assignment,” he said.

“So happy that I got the opportunity to do it,” said Pearce. “Definitely recommend it, trying it. It’s a lot harder than it looks.”

He received $2,000 for winning first place and for reaching the finish line in 51 seconds, breaking the previous record.

