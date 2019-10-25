Police: FIU student robbed by crooks in parking garage

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a student was robbed by two crooks inside a parking garage at Florida International University.

FIU Police sent an alert urging the community to avoid Parking Garage 6 at Modesto A. Maidique Campus (MMC), Friday morning.

Officials said a student returned to campus after stopping at a bank.

He was followed by at least two subjects who robbed him and beat him up after he parked.

No serious injuries were reported.

A perimeter was set up, but authorities believe the subjects managed to flee.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

