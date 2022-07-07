SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Ashley Rodriguez, along with the Miami-Dade Police, are pleading with the public for any information on who shot her.

“My daughter is a 21-year-old FIU student, she goes to FIU, psychology major, she’s a good girl, very responsible, she does not deserve this,” said Sadia Rodriguez, Ashley’s mother.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 232nd St. and 112th Ave. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just after 11 p.m. on June 13.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Rodriguez inside her car with gunshot wounds.

“Miss Rodriguez was driving home from work at the time of the incident and appears to have been caught in the crossfire of the occupants of two vehicles shooting at one another,” said MDPD detective Carmela Nelson.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took her to an area hospital in critical condition.

“Little by little, she’s getting better, baby steps, today she wiggled her toes, but we still have a long way to go,” said Sadia.

Ashley is currently recovering in the hospital as investigators work to find whoever did this to her.

“Any tips, any information that someone might have, will help us deeply, our hearts are broken,” said Roger Rodriguez, Ashley’s father.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

