MIAMI (WSVN) - As National Thrift Store Day closed to an end, a TikTok influencer attending Florida International University said there is a different approach to back-to-school shopping.

Sofia Hidalgo showed students how to dress to impress while surviving the economy by “thrifting” at a Goodwill store in Miami. Thrifting is a new form of shopping on a budget that encourages people to visit thrift stores, garage sales, or flea markets to find used items at discounted prices.

Hidalgo said it’s easy to find unique back-to-school clothes and supplies that are affordable and sustainable, which she did with $40.

“Everything has been made, reproduced, sold, bought again over and over and over again, and it’s just not sustainable for the environment nor is it sustainable for the economy, and so we all need to do our part in not only making the world more sustainable but also just thinking about smarter ways to shop,” she said.

Thrifting has reportedly grown in popularity; a US Census study revealed that 62% of Gen Z and millennials prefer thrifting instead of going to the mall.

