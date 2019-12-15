FIU student battling brain cancer graduates with psychology degree

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida college student who is fighting cancer celebrated a milestone when she walked to the podium to receive her diploma from Florida International University.

Twenty-two-year-old Bianca Maderal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Sunday.

Maderal, who has been battling brain cancer for the last four years, said this is just the first step in her journey to becoming a pediatric oncologist.

While excelling in her coursework and undergoing treatment, Maderal also created Fight Like a Kid, a nonprofit that sends care packages to hospitals for pediatric cancer patients.

“It’s very rewarding for me to be able to give back to younger kids battling cancer,” she said. “It’s such a great feeling to see them be so happy and to provide for them and help them be as a support group.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.