WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a scary ride for FIU students on Monday when the shuttle bus they were on suddenly caught fire.

Footage from social media page Only in Dade showed the FIU bus engulfed in flames.

School officials say the fire broke out around 5:30p.m while the bus was at 107th Avenue exist off of Sate Road 836, which is near the university’s main campus.

There were 20 students on board along with the driver, everyone got off safely and without injury.

Students were picked up by another shuttle.

At this time it’s unclear what caused the fire.

