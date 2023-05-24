LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) – Two dozen parrots smuggled to South Florida several months ago are now spreading their wings, thanks to wildlife caretakers at Florida International University.

They arrived as eggs in some luggage in what is consider one of the largest parrot smuggling busts in recent years. Now those that have been raising them hope to find a new flight plan for these guys, looking to land them in permanent homes.

The birds are yellow-naped and red-lored parrots — smuggled in as eggs from Nicaragua.

Back in March, federal authorities said, a Chinese national almost made it through customs after arriving at Miami International Airport — when an agent heard chirping noises coming from his carry-on. That’s when they discovered 29 eggs, some of which had already started to hatch.

The tiny hatchlings needed specialized equipment, so they were transferred to Florida International University’s Tropical Conservation Institute in Loxahatchee — known for rescuing and protecting some of the world’s most endangered and threatened species.

“We were lucky enough to catch it,” said Paul Reillo, director of FIU’s Tropical Conservation Institute.

In the span of 10 days from the incident, all of the eggs hatched, with 24 Amazon chicks fully feathered and living life.

“We had to incubate the eggs, we had to hatch them. Once they hatched, we had to feed them every two hours around the clock,” said Reillo, “and as they grew, the feedings decreased, but because we’re a conservation organization that works with endangered parrots, we knew exactly what was going to happen.”

These rare parrots are worth more than $115,000 and are among the most trafficked Central American parrot species.

Experts say more than 90% of their wild nests are poached for the illegal pet trade.

“Anyplace where these birds might occur, there’s in effect a bounty on their head, and that’s very discouraging,” said Reillo.

Although many want to see these birds fly free, FIU researchers said the Amazons are poor candidates to be released to the wild or returned home, so they may find new homes here at South Florida zoos and wildlife centers to educate the public on the consequences of wildlife trafficking.

But for now, they’re receiving much-needed care.

“We have a large enrichment area that allows them to walk around and be with other parrots,” said resident caregiver Carolyn Smith.

The smuggler pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking charges and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

