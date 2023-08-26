WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has reported a mysterious Peeping Tom on campus.

According to FIUPD, a male subject has been looking into students’ windows at the University Apartment Complex at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus between July 3 and August 24. The reported incidents occurred between midnight and 5:30 a.m.

The subject is believed to be a white male driving a black sedan.

Campus police recommended that students ensure their front doors and windows are locked, also encouraging them to keep windows covered and to and report any suspicious activity.

Police haven’t released further details since there’s an ongoing investigation.

FIUPD is asking for community assistance to identify the person engaged in this type of criminal activity. If anyone sees anything suspicious in any housing facility, you are urged to call FIUPD immediately at their non-emergency line 305-348-2626 or 305 348-5911 for emergencies.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.