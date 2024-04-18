WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s Police Chief Alexander Casas is being accused of inappropriately groping staff members while posing for university photos.

7News sources sent a letter and several videos showing Casas at a ceremony earlier this year. In the video, Casas uses his left hand to grope a young male employee as they pose for an achievement award photo.

In another instance, in the same video, the chief appears to grope a retired assistant chief receiving an award. The assistant jumps after allegedly being touched and is heard telling the chief “Title IV.”

The chief is heard in the video replying “You don’t work here anymore.”‘

Title IV is a federal law that protects students, staff, and faculty members from things like discrimination and sexual assault.

The anonymous sender claimed the chief “inappropriately groped staff members” and expressed concerns about “a cycle of inappropriate behavior.”

The tipster is now calling for an investigation into the chief’s behavior.

Students at FIU were shocked after they were shown the video.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” said one student.

Students were asked whether they think this is appropriate on-campus behavior.

“I don’t think it would be,” said another student.

“Your private space should be taken into consideration. I don’t think it should be done on campus,” said FIU student Ana Maria Pedraza.

One student told 7News the chief should use this as learning experience as to what not to do in a professional setting.

An FIU spokesperson tells 7News that while they are aware of the video circulating on social media, “this is a pending personnel matter, and it is the university’s practice not to comment on personnel matters.”

