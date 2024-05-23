WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chief at Florida International University, who’s been the center of controversy in the past, was placed on leave.

Alexander Casas has been accused of inappropriately groping staff members while posing for university photos.

FIU released the following statement on Thursday that reads as follows:

James Mesidor has been appointed acting chief of FIUPD while Chief Casas is on leave. FIU does not comment on personnel matters; therefore, no further details are available at this time regarding Chief Casas. Dianne Fernandez, Broadcast Media Director

Back in April, 7News sources sent a letter, that expressed concerns of a “cycle of inappropriate behavior,” as well as several videos that showed Casas at a ceremony earlier this year. In the video, Casas uses his left hand to grope a young male employee as they pose for an achievement award photo.

In the same video, Casas appears to grope a retired assistant chief receiving an award. The assistant jumps after allegedly being touched and is heard telling the chief “Title IX.”

According to Casas’ social media accounts, he has been the police chief at FIU for the past 13 years.

It is not clear when or if Casas will return to his position.

