WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction closures began on Monday night for work on FIU’s new pedestrian bridge.



Officials said Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami Dade will be shut down at 109th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday night.

Crews will be assembling the support beams for the new span.

The new bridge will replace the one that collapsed in 2018 during construction, killing six people.

The project is slated to be completed in the fall of 2026.

