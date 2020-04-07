FIU opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at fairgrounds

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is partnering with several local and state entities to open a new COVID-19 testing site.

The site opened Wednesday at the Miami-Dade fairgrounds located at Southwest 107th Avenue and 17th Street.

It’s all in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade and the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

Testing will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be tested, the person must be at least 18 years old, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have an appointment.

For appointments, call 305-499-8767.

“At FIU, we look for opportunities to help people and heal our community,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg.

FIU said 300 slots will be made available daily.

