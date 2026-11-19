(WSVN) - Severe flooding and hazardous road conditions in Miami-Dade and Broward County have resulted in multiple local colleges and universities announcing Thursday closures.

As of Wednesday evening, at least five institutions have announced they are closing their campuses on Thursday.

• Miami Dade College; all campuses

• Broward College; all campuses

• Florida Atlantic University; only Fort Lauderdale, Davie and SeaTech campuses

• Nova Southeastern University; only campuses located in Broward County

• Florida International University; all campuses

Campus closures do not inherently imply the cancellation of classes. Some schools may require or allow students to appear online.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Schools announced their Thursday closure of all K-12 schools earlier Wednesday.

All county courts will also remain closed in the two regions.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.