FIU launches donation drive to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is doing its part to help the Bahamas after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The school announced a donation drive will be set up at both of its main campuses: Modesto A. Maidique Campus and Biscayne Bay Campus.

Students and staff members at the MMC can donate on Friday and Saturday at the locations below:

Friday: MMC University Towers Loading Zone from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: MMC Parkview tailgate area, northwest corner from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Over at the BBC, those wishing to help can head over to one spot:

Friday: BBC WUC information desk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s a list of things needed:

Water

Canned goods

Can openers

Sunscreen

Flashlights

Batteries

Small generators

Diapers

Baby formula

First aid items

Non-perishable food

FIU activated FIUStrong to bring assistance to its students, staff and other in the community affected by the disaster.

If you were affected in any way by the hurricane, you’re urged to reach out to FIUstrong@fiu.edu.

