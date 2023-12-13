SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A college graduate from Florida International University celebrated some outstanding achievements.

Students from Florida International University accepted their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on Tuesday and among them was Florela Francois.

Graduating with a 4.0 GPA, and a master’s degree in social work, Francois is blind.

Her goal is to provide therapy for people with disabilities, who she feels are under-represented.

“In the field especially, they don’t really advocate for people with disabilities, and I kind of want to make a difference for this population.”

Florela said she hopes to start working soon and help those who are also living with blindness.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.