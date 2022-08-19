WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University continues to grieve after a team tragedy.

The FIU football team formed a prayer circle after practice following the death of their player, 22-year-old Luke Knox.

Knox passed away on Wednesday.

Head football coach Mike MacIntyre shared how the team honored his memory.

“I was proud of how they worked today, and then, they always pray as a team afterwards, and they prayed for Luke and Luke’s family,” Maclntyre said. “We usually break it down to FIU, and they said, ‘Let’s break it down for Luke,’ and they broke it down to Luke, and I thought that was very fitting.”

Luke was the younger brother of Buffalo Bills’ tight-end Dawson Knox.

Luke spent the last four seasons at the University of Mississippi before transferring to FIU.

The cause of Luke’s death has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.